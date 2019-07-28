The Coca (KO) Stock Declined While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.75 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Group One Trading LP Lowered Stake by $358,428 as Stock Price Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 94.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 12,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 762 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 13,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 160,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 35,321 shares to 70,717 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr I (RHHBY) by 17,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 72,900 shares to 216,173 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) by 121,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Coty Inc (Call).