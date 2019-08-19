The Coca (KO) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Cut Holding by $462,300 as Share Value Rose; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Position by $2.10 Million as Shares Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 10,417 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 286,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 710,368 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). King Luther Management Corporation owns 8,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 0.29% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Birchview Cap Lp has 50,000 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Md Sass Investors Serv Incorporated has 0.28% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.03% or 7,008 shares. Cv Starr & Incorporated accumulated 65,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Cohen Steers owns 239,763 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp reported 1.84M shares. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 18,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Spirit Of America has 1.62% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 240,553 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.35% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Advisory Rech Inc reported 710,541 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,835 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,893 are owned by Garrison Asset Management Limited Co. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moors Cabot accumulated 0.7% or 225,908 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,455 shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited Co has 40,975 shares. Churchill has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riverbridge Partners Ltd holds 5,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.64% or 91,317 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.45% or 32,043 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trust Com Of Oklahoma invested in 28,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mngmt reported 11,339 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hills Bank Company invested in 12,187 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Natl Pension holds 3.78 million shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 54,600 shares to 129,200 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 52,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,175 shares, and has risen its stake in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU).

