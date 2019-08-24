The Coca (KO) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Cut Holding; As Caredx (CDNA) Share Price Rose, Pier Capital Has Lowered Holding by $2.28 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 154,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 227,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 57,254 shares to 110,446 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding by 23,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.