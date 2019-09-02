The Coca (KO) Market Value Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Redwood Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $3.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 250,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 736,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.51 million, up from 486,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91 million, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 574,150 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,596 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

