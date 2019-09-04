The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Reaches $55.63 High on Sep, 4; Cui Global (CUI) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Cui Global Inc (CUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Cui Global Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.37 million shares, down from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cui Global Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $59.52 target or 7.00% above today’s $55.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $237.86B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $59.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.65B more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 1.21M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘

Marathon Capital Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. for 799,103 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 733,493 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.23% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 488,394 shares.

More notable recent CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Wins VE Technology Order from Major US Gas Network and Infrastructure Company – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) CEO William Clough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: CUI, NTES, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5393. About 2,970 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) has declined 73.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 01/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures VE Technology® Orders from Leading North American Energy Companies; 04/04/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC SAYS ITS UNIT , CUI INC HAS SIGNED A WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MASTER ELECTRONICS; 04/04/2018 – CHINESE AMBASSADOR CUI TIANKAI AT U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT FOR TALKS WITH ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE SULLIVAN AMID U.S.-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Rev $22.0M; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American Petrochemical Company; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Cui Tiankai, China Ambassador to the U.S; 24/04/2018 – CUI Global Secures New Certification for GasPT from UK Regulator; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss $3.3M; 01/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Secures VE Technology Orders From North American Energy Companies; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: China Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai Sits Down with CNBC’s Seema Mody

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -3.13% below currents $55.63 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola works on cafe deal in India – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 708,241 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Group Ltd Company owns 139,562 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0.87% stake. Bp Public Llc owns 401,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 6.98M shares. Farmers Savings Bank accumulated 75,164 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Ycg Lc holds 0.81% or 100,107 shares. First Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 20,439 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc has 0.2% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 78,479 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Contravisory Invest Mngmt accumulated 81,118 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc accumulated 35,832 shares. M Kraus Communications, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,109 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.63% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.83 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $237.86 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 33.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.