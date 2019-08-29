The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Reaches $54.75 After 7.00% Down Move; Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Shorts Raised By 7.62%

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) had an increase of 7.62% in short interest. CENX’s SI was 7.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.62% from 7.20M shares previously. With 1.42 million avg volume, 6 days are for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s short sellers to cover CENX’s short positions. The SI to Century Aluminum Company’s float is 15.67%. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 310,096 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX)

The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executiveThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $234.11B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $50.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KO worth $16.39B less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 19,006 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 78,271 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 48,969 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 83,200 shares. Snow Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 60,678 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 55,981 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Barclays Public Limited has 70,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 1,474 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 84,924 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $488.47 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. Michelmore Andrew G had bought 5,000 shares worth $28,900.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, makes and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company has market cap of $234.11 billion. The firm primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. It has a 33.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.44 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold The Coca-Cola Company shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.48% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Summit Securities Group Inc Limited invested in 38,493 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 639,200 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.1% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 51.85 million shares. Northern Tru owns 51.51 million shares. First Personal Finance Ser holds 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 37,703 shares. M&R Mngmt has 0.34% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 3.96M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Allen Inc Ny owns 6.00 million shares or 46.64% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers invested in 8,953 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 22,862 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 23,564 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 16,936 shares. St Germain D J Company owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,967 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.57% below currents $54.75 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $52 target.