The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Coca-Cola Company has 69.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The Coca-Cola Company has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The Coca-Cola Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola Company 0.00% 39.90% 8.10% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting The Coca-Cola Company and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola Company N/A 50 31.12 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

The Coca-Cola Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Coca-Cola Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola Company 0 6 3 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.00 2.69

$53.89 is the average target price of The Coca-Cola Company, with a potential downside of -2.44%. As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -2.49%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ view is that The Coca-Cola Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Coca-Cola Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Coca-Cola Company -2.14% 2% 8.31% 9.97% 13.84% 11.15% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

Liquidity

The Coca-Cola Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Coca-Cola Company’s peers Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. The Coca-Cola Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Coca-Cola Company.

Volatility and Risk

The Coca-Cola Company has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Coca-Cola Company’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company primarily offers sparkling beverages and still beverages. Its sparkling beverages include nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages with carbonation, such as carbonated energy drinks, and carbonated waters and flavored waters. The companyÂ’s still beverages comprise nonalcoholic beverages without carbonation, including noncarbonated waters, flavored and enhanced waters, noncarbonated energy drinks, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and sports drinks. It also provides flavoring ingredients, sweeteners, beverage ingredients, and fountain syrups, as well as powders for purified water products. The Coca-Cola Company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, GlacÃ©au Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, GlacÃ©au Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The Coca-Cola Company has a strategic partnership with Delivery Hero Group to collaborate in the field of online food ordering and delivery services. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.