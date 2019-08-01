The Clorox Company (CLX) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $459,200 as Stock Price Rose; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $31.32 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 336,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.54 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 2.83M shares traded or 56.29% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 2,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 135,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 132,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 1.45M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). City Hldgs Co stated it has 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,050 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Commerce has 0.2% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 24,470 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Franklin reported 0.01% stake. Bank Of Hawaii holds 6,998 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,675 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 196,847 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). James Invest Research Inc accumulated 0% or 65 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 475,295 shares to 325,283 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,868 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $1.02 million were sold by McDonald Scott.