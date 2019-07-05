The Clorox Company (CLX) EPS Estimated At $1.85; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Magna Intl Com (MGA) Position By $336,000

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 219,340 shares with $10.70M value, down from 226,340 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc Com now has $15.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 292,093 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.85 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 11.45% from last quarter's $1.66 EPS. CLX's profit would be $231.44M giving it 20.88 P/E if the $1.85 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, The Clorox Company's analysts see 28.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $154.53. About 275,596 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 4,187 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Jump Trading Llc reported 2,006 shares. Mairs & Power Incorporated holds 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,513 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 374,868 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Llc reported 6,892 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Ser has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Missouri-based Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 160,453 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 9,228 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Services Llc has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northeast Inv Mgmt owns 94,661 shares. Harvey Invest Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 11,801 shares. 14,810 are held by Twin Mgmt. Macquarie Group Limited holds 877,300 shares.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.33 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much is The Clorox Company's (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity. The insider Laszlo Matthew T sold 10,585 shares worth $1.63 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magna International had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by TD Securities given on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MGA in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Monday, February 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.84M for 7.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) stake by 47,500 shares to 209,100 valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd stake by 57,750 shares and now owns 289,504 shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc Com was raised too.