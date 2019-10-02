The Clorox Company (CLX) EPS Estimated At $1.60; United Financial Bancorp (UBNK)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.23% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. CLX’s profit would be $201.19 million giving it 23.18 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.88 EPS previously, The Clorox Company’s analysts see -14.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 1.49 million shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 46 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 46 sold and reduced positions in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 34.58 million shares, up from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 39 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $667.54 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 17.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 86,552 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) has declined 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 16/05/2018 – United Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Oritani Financial Corp., United Financial Bancorp, OMNOVA Solutions, and EMC Insurance Group on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UCFC, TRCB, OLBK, and UBNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) on Behalf of United Financial Shareholders and Encourages United Financial Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.81M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 7.03% of its portfolio in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 4.93 million shares or 6.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 4.13% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 2.05% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 661,607 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Clorox has $16000 highest and $12800 lowest target. $142.50’s average target is -3.94% below currents $148.34 stock price. Clorox had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, September 30. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target in Thursday, May 2 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report. UBS maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $12800 target.