The Clorox Company (CLX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Housewares & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of The Clorox Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.88% of all Housewares & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The Clorox Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have The Clorox Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Clorox Company 0.00% 108.80% 15.60% Industry Average 6.73% 43.87% 9.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Clorox Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Clorox Company N/A 155 24.30 Industry Average 292.19M 4.34B 20.09

The Clorox Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for The Clorox Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Clorox Company 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.33 2.53

$152.6 is the average price target of The Clorox Company, with a potential downside of -7.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 66.37%. Based on the data given earlier, The Clorox Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Clorox Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Clorox Company -0.34% -3.97% -5.11% -6.58% 24.6% -3.78% Industry Average 2.28% 6.99% 21.64% 9.25% 36.99% 22.50%

For the past year The Clorox Company had bearish trend while The Clorox Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Clorox Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Clorox Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.88 and has 1.48 Quick Ratio. The Clorox Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Clorox Company.

Risk & Volatility

The Clorox Company has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Clorox Company’s rivals are 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

The Clorox Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors The Clorox Company’s peers beat The Clorox Company.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands. It also provides charcoal products under the Kingsford and Match Light brands; bags, wraps, and containers under the Glad brand; cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brands; and digestive health products under the RenewLife brand. In addition, the company offers dressings and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Kingsford, and Soy Vay brands; water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand; and natural personal care products under the BurtÂ’s Bees brand. Further, it markets its products under the PinoLuz, Ayudin, Limpido, Clorinda, Poett, Mistolin, Lestoil, Bon Bril, Agua Jane, and Chux brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass retail and grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollars stores, e-commerce channels, military stores and other retail outlets, and medical supply distributors. The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.