The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place Inc. 97 0.80 N/A 5.98 17.46 Citi Trends Inc. 18 0.23 N/A 1.62 11.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Children’s Place Inc. and Citi Trends Inc. Citi Trends Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Children’s Place Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Children’s Place Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Citi Trends Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Children’s Place Inc. and Citi Trends Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 30.5% 12.5% Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7%

Risk & Volatility

The Children’s Place Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Citi Trends Inc. has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Children’s Place Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Citi Trends Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Citi Trends Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Children’s Place Inc. and Citi Trends Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.42% for The Children’s Place Inc. with consensus price target of $109.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Citi Trends Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of The Children’s Place Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Citi Trends Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Children’s Place Inc. -3.55% -2.7% 14.55% -28.95% -21.85% 15.85% Citi Trends Inc. -5.4% -7.7% -12.45% -32.6% -39.35% -12.41%

For the past year The Children’s Place Inc. had bullish trend while Citi Trends Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The Children’s Place Inc. beats Citi Trends Inc.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.