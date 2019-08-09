The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) EPS Estimated At $0.17; The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 75.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PLCE’s profit would be $2.69 million giving it 127.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, The Children's Place, Inc.’s analysts see -52.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 556,476 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) latest ratings:

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance services and products to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.51 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business and International Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty products, including commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation; and personal property, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, commercial property, surety, marine, aviation, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance.

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

