The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Comparing side by side

As Apparel Stores companies, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place Inc. 96 0.78 N/A 5.98 17.46 The Cato Corporation 14 0.37 N/A 1.22 11.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Children’s Place Inc. and The Cato Corporation. The Cato Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Children’s Place Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Children’s Place Inc. is currently more expensive than The Cato Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Children’s Place Inc. and The Cato Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 30.5% 12.5% The Cato Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Children’s Place Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, The Cato Corporation has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Children’s Place Inc. Its rival The Cato Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. The Cato Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Children’s Place Inc. and The Cato Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Children’s Place Inc. has a 16.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of The Cato Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of The Children’s Place Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of The Cato Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Children’s Place Inc. -3.55% -2.7% 14.55% -28.95% -21.85% 15.85% The Cato Corporation -5.89% -0.29% -9.72% -25% -16.32% -3.71%

For the past year The Children’s Place Inc. had bullish trend while The Cato Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors The Cato Corporation.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.