The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Children’s Place Inc. has 95% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 74.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.5% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Children’s Place Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.40% 8.00% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Children’s Place Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place Inc. N/A 97 21.81 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

The Children’s Place Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Children’s Place Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Children’s Place Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.62 2.42

The Children’s Place Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $109.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.44%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 73.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, The Children’s Place Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Children’s Place Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year The Children’s Place Inc. has weaker performance than The Children’s Place Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Children’s Place Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, The Children’s Place Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. The Children’s Place Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Children’s Place Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that The Children’s Place Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Children’s Place Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.