The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 208 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 195 cut down and sold their holdings in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 79.16 million shares, down from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 72.

Analysts expect The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 75.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. PLCE’s profit would be $2.69M giving it 134.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, The Children's Place, Inc.’s analysts see -52.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 312,762 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 13/03/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wolfe Research.

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Children's Place, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 13,865 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 15,912 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Gm Advisory Gp has 3,069 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Interest owns 11,936 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma has invested 0.04% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Rothschild Asset Us reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Ftb Advsrs holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Ameriprise Fin Inc has 436,583 shares. Bain Capital Pub Equity Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 44,906 shares. 1,345 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. 31,457 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Management owns 2,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank accumulated 483 shares.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.51 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 31.43 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.68 million for 23.10 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for 100,049 shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 313,545 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 3.09% invested in the company for 79,196 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 81,069 shares.