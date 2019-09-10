The Chief Executive Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI), Vicente Anido Made a Purchase of 26,250 Shares; VITALITY BIOPHARMA (VBIO) Shorts Decreased By 14.18%

VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO) had a decrease of 14.18% in short interest. VBIO’s SI was 79,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.18% from 93,100 shares previously. With 19,500 avg volume, 4 days are for VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s short sellers to cover VBIO’s short positions. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. focuses on the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.65 million. The Company’s products in pipeline include VITA-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation that is used for the acute treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VITA-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for use in the chronic treatment of neuropathic pain, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis, and opioid-induced bowel dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.80 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought $1.57 million worth of stock.

26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc were bought by Vicente Anido, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer. The acquired shares are valued at roughly $498,953 which has been calculated on the basis of the average transactions stock price ($19.0 for each share). Mr. Vicente currently owns 197,631 shares, accounting for 0.37% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc’s market capitalization.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.