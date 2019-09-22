The Chemours Company (CC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours Company 25 0.45 N/A 4.34 4.40 Balchem Corporation 96 4.98 N/A 2.37 43.27

Table 1 demonstrates The Chemours Company and Balchem Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Balchem Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Chemours Company. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Chemours Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Balchem Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Chemours Company and Balchem Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Chemours Company’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Competitively, Balchem Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Chemours Company. Its rival Balchem Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Balchem Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Chemours Company and Balchem Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The Chemours Company’s upside potential is 110.01% at a $34 consensus price target. Balchem Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100 consensus price target and a 1.94% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Chemours Company seems more appealing than Balchem Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.4% of The Chemours Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of The Chemours Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year The Chemours Company had bearish trend while Balchem Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats The Chemours Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.