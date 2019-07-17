The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $19.42 After 5.00% Down Move; Fiera Capital Boosted Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding By $2.21 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 8,909 shares as Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 23.96%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 381,749 shares with $94.78 million value, up from 372,840 last quarter. Factset Resh Sys Inc now has $10.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $283.69. About 247,019 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – REITERATING EXPECTATION THAT EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Global Sodium Cyanide Price Increase of 15%, Effective May 15; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REITERATES YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 04/05/2018 – The Chemours Company Names Jonathan Lock as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO. SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PRIOR VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Sodium Cyanide Price Increase; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CALL CONCLUDESThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $3.19 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $18.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $159.25 million less.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FactSet raises FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 7,345 shares to 230,652 valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) stake by 31,869 shares and now owns 71,031 shares. Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Company State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,548 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 9,000 shares. Carderock Management owns 1,210 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has 82,050 shares. 69,351 were accumulated by Swiss State Bank. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,286 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.56 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset stated it has 45,664 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,778 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 955 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 4,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Co has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 893 shares. Bamco has 3.07% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2.92M shares. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.88% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 27. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 27 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $209 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has invested 0.03% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 766 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.38 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.