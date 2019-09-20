The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $15.89 After 3.00% Down Move; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 16/03/2018 Chemours Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda at High End of $1.7 Billion to $1.85 Billion Range; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NOW EXPECTS EARNINGS TO BE IN TOP END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO. SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PRIOR VIEW; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALS; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Expects 2018 Earnings to Be in Top End of Previously-Announced Range; 17/05/2018 – The Chemours Company’s Barbara H. Minor Awarded Prestigious Perkin MedalThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.63 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $15.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $78.90 million less.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 35,613 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $194.17 million value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $187.8. About 585,384 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $34’s average target is 113.97% above currents $15.89 stock price. Chemours Company had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Susquehanna upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $1800 target. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 53.02% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.49 per share. CC’s profit will be $115.86 million for 5.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Chemours Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.57 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

