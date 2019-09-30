The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.94 After 5.00% Up Move; Mongodb – Class A (MDB) Shorts Increased By 5.19%

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 2.52M shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS: 2018 BASE REFRIGERANT VOLUMES FLAT, PRICE UP MODESTLY; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Chemours Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALS; 30/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SIGNED A DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH ARKEMA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF XP40 (R-449A) IN EUROPEAN UNION; 16/03/2018 Chemours Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight GainThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.44B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $15.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $122.10 million more.

Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. MDB’s SI was 7.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 6.65M shares previously. With 1.53 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mongodb Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:MDB)’s short sellers to cover MDB’s short positions. The SI to Mongodb Inc – Class A’s float is 22.88%. The stock increased 2.68% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 1.52 million shares traded. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has risen 158.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 158.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MDB News: 13/03/2018 – MONGODB INC MDB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $-1.63, REV VIEW $205.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 28.74 PCT STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 On the earnings front, Volkswagen, Dicks Sporting Goods and MongoDB are all expected to publish their latest financial figures; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 27/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A STAKE OF 16.25 PCT IN MONGODB INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 16.05 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MONGODB INC AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Rev $211M-$215M; 13/03/2018 – MongoDB Sees FY19 Adj Loss/Shr $1.66-Adj Loss/Shr $1.62; 03/05/2018 – MongoDB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ‘Undisciplined’ MongoDB Insiders Might Sell in First Opportunity

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise clients to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides professional services, such as consulting and training.

Among 5 analysts covering MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. MongoDB has $19500 highest and $12400 lowest target. $173.17’s average target is 43.73% above currents $120.48 stock price. MongoDB had 11 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 27. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 5.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.3 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 4 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 99.13% above currents $14.94 stock price. Chemours had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CC in report on Monday, September 9 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19.

