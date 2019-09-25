The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.86 After 7.00% Up Move; Dell Technologies Class C (DELL) Shorts Down By 19.7%

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS: 2018 BASE REFRIGERANT VOLUMES FLAT, PRICE UP MODESTLY; 16/03/2018 Chemours Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Teflon Maker Chemours Sees More Profit In 2018 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES PRICE GAINS EXPANDING TIO2 MARGINS THROUGH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CHEMOURS SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $4.95 TO $5.60 (NOT ‘SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $4.95 TO $5.60’); 01/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO STARTS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING 2023 NOTES; 04/05/2018 – The Chemours Company Names Jonathan Lock as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor RelationsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.43B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $15.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $170.03 million more.

Dell Technologies Inc Class C (NYSE:DELL) had a decrease of 19.7% in short interest. DELL’s SI was 4.03 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.7% from 5.02M shares previously. With 2.09M avg volume, 2 days are for Dell Technologies Inc Class C (NYSE:DELL)’s short sellers to cover DELL’s short positions. The SI to Dell Technologies Inc Class C’s float is 2.38%. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 1.36M shares traded. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 12,012 shares or 5310.81% more from 222 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 119 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc reported 22 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) for 81 shares. Addison invested in 0.2% or 5,784 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It has a 17.11 P/E ratio. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

More notable recent Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dell Technologies to Hold Business Update September 26 in New York – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dell Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “VMware Stock Will Keep Heading Higher on Private Cloud Enthusiasm – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dell Technologies Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell +7% on beats, Client Solutions strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dell Technologies has $8500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $64.90’s average target is 20.86% above currents $53.7 stock price. Dell Technologies had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 31. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Citigroup maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 31. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 53.02% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.49 per share. CC’s profit will be $114.42M for 5.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Chemours Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reasons Not To Invest In Chemours – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chemours Company: Examining The Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and Valaris among Energy/Materials losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.