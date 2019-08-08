The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.72 After 8.00% Up Move; ACUSPHERE NEW (ACUS) Shorts Increased By 50%

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemours Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CC); 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.95 TO $5.60; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Chemours CEO Receives Top Industry Honor for Innovation & Professional Impact; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS: 2018 BASE REFRIGERANT VOLUMES FLAT, PRICE UP MODESTLY; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.47 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $15.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $197.84M more.

ACUSPHERE INC NEW (OTCMKTS:ACUS) had an increase of 50% in short interest. ACUS’s SI was 13,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 8,800 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 4 days are for ACUSPHERE INC NEW (OTCMKTS:ACUS)’s short sellers to cover ACUS’s short positions. The stock increased 23.53% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.042. About 100 shares traded. Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical firm that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. The company has market cap of $3.47 million. It offers Imagify , a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension.

Another recent and important Acusphere, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUS) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “IRX Therapeutics’ Board of Directors Announces New Senior Management Appointments of Mark Leuchtenberger and Monil Shah – Business Wire” on March 16, 2017.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company holds 6,712 shares. 766 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Co.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.23 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

