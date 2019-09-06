The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.67 After 4.00% Down Move; RE/MAX Holdings Class A (RMAX) Shorts Decreased By 5.11%

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 554,766 shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 7-YEAR, SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY, & 5-YEAR $800 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BLN TO $1.85 BLN RANGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO. SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PRIOR VIEW; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 17/05/2018 – The Chemours Company’s Barbara H. Minor Awarded Prestigious Perkin Medal; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Chemours’ New Senior Unsecured NotesThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.35B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $14.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $94.00 million less.

RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX) had a decrease of 5.11% in short interest. RMAX’s SI was 1.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.11% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 198,000 avg volume, 7 days are for RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:RMAX)’s short sellers to cover RMAX’s short positions. The SI to RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A’s float is 7.47%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 9,152 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 06/04/2018 – RE/MAX Shoreline Expands in Maine; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.22 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 766 shares.

Analysts await The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 53.02% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.49 per share. CC’s profit will be $112.13M for 5.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Chemours Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $35.60’s average target is 142.67% above currents $14.67 stock price. Chemours Company had 14 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 21. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of CC in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Positive” rating. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $456.44 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $3.73M were bought by Liniger Gail A.. 9,100 shares were bought by Dow Roger J., worth $293,930. On Monday, June 3 the insider Liniger David L. bought $3.73M.

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings has $48 highest and $3700 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 61.51% above currents $25.59 stock price. Re/Max Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, August 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RMAX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 11,540 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 667,899 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 27,388 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.69M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,114 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.02% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Confluence Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 140,267 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has 356,439 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

