The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.66 Yearly Low; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $1.77 Million

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.07 target or 4.00% below today’s $14.66 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.40 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $14.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $96.16 million less. The stock decreased 19.27% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 4.14M shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 6, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Expects 2018 Earnings to Be in Top End of Previously-Announced Range; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 03/04/2018 – Chemours Enters Amended Credit Pact; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES PRICE GAINS EXPANDING TIO2 MARGINS THROUGH 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REITERATES YEAR EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF RANGE; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 16/03/2018 Chemours Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Sodium Cyanide Price Increase

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd holds 22,750 shares with $8.68 million value, down from 27,400 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $190.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $337.67. About 984,010 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. DZ BANK AG downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perigon Wealth holds 4,281 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 43,740 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 25,944 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 1,622 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 23,359 are owned by Affinity Investment Ltd Llc. Courage Miller Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 814 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Strategic Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 5,080 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Co owns 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,485 shares. Consulate Inc stated it has 902 shares. Moreover, Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,893 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 2.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,010 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Co accumulated 8,216 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $26 lowest target. $43.14’s average target is 194.27% above currents $14.66 stock price. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) or 766 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.21 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.