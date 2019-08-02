The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $14.46 After 6.00% Down Move; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Sentiment Is 2

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 20.37% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 6.39 million shares traded or 116.36% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 26/03/2018 – Teflon Maker Chemours Sees More Profit In 2018 — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – The Chemours Company’s Barbara H. Minor Awarded Prestigious Perkin Medal; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED $1.7 BLN TO $1.85 BLN RANGE; 03/04/2018 – Chemours Credit Pact Includes Term Loans of $900M and EUR350M and $800M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 7-YEAR, SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY, & 5-YEAR $800 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NOW EXPECTS EARNINGS TO BE IN TOP END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALSThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.37B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $13.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CC worth $142.26 million less.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 3 sold and decreased their positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.30 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 120.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

It closed at $7.6 lastly. It is up 12.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 1,421 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $26 target. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $45 target. SunTrust maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has invested 0.03% in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).