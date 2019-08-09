The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $13.33 52-Week Low; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. See Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 78.0000

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $64 New Target: $79 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $68 New Target: $82 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $84 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.26 target or 8.00% below today’s $13.33 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.26B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $12.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $180.72 million less. The stock decreased 8.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 2.89M shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.21; 04/05/2018 – CC: TIO2 VOLUMES TO RISE MODESTLY FASTER THAN GLOBAL GDP IN ’18; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Chemours’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 6, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – Chemours CEO Receives Top Industry Honor for Innovation & Professional Impact; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY PROVIDES FOR $900 MLN AND EUR350 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 2.6% Position in Chemours; 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemours misses Q2 number, guides full-year earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours Company (CC) CEO Mark Vergnano on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) for 6,712 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.83 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Inter Parfums, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 492,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 30 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 939 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.63% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 26,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 935 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Granite Invest Prtn Limited Com reported 304,011 shares. 138,083 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 24,203 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation accumulated 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 4,907 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Aperio Grp Lc reported 17,615 shares stake. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 5,058 shares.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 37.65 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 29% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUS or IPAR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 35,038 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums 1Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 13/03/2018 – Inter Parfums Posts Gains in Sales, Income; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES ABOUT $620M, EST. $625.8M; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT