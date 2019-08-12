The Chemours Company (CC) Reaches $12.75 1 Year Low; Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Bird Construction (TSE:BDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bird Construction had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $10.5 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. See Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.73 target or 8.00% below today’s $12.75 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.08B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $11.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $166.72M less. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/04/2018 – Chemours Enters Amended Credit Pact; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda at High End of $1.7 Billion to $1.85 Billion Range; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 2.6% Position in Chemours; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY PROVIDES FOR $900 MLN AND EUR350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Chemours’ New Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15$

More notable recent Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 59% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zooming in on TSE:BDT’s 6.7% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Blackbaud, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A marijuana stock that stands out from the pack – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company has market cap of $227.47 million. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the gas and oil, and mining businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the construction and renovation of shopping malls, big box stores, office buildings, hotels, and selected high rise condominiums and apartments; and the construction of hospitals, post-secondary education facilities, schools, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and retirement and senior housing facilities, as well as environmental facilities, including water and wastewater treatment centers, composting facilities, and biosolids treatment and management facilities.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 6,600 shares traded. Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.67 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemours misses Q2 number, guides full-year earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours Company (CC) CEO Mark Vergnano on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.