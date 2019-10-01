The Chemours Company (CC) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Comparing side by side

Both The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours Company 14 3.87 161.74M 4.34 4.40 Element Solutions Inc 10 0.46 224.56M -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Chemours Company and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours Company 1,125,539,318.02% 79.5% 10.7% Element Solutions Inc 2,305,544,147.84% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

The Chemours Company has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Chemours Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Element Solutions Inc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Element Solutions Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Chemours Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Chemours Company and Element Solutions Inc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours Company 0 1 3 2.75 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

The Chemours Company’s upside potential currently stands at 99.13% and an $29.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Element Solutions Inc is $8, which is potential -21.41% downside. Based on the data given earlier, The Chemours Company is looking more favorable than Element Solutions Inc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Chemours Company and Element Solutions Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 92.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of The Chemours Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Element Solutions Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42% Element Solutions Inc -3.93% -4.57% -8.41% -9.73% -18.93% -3%

For the past year The Chemours Company was more bearish than Element Solutions Inc.

Summary

The Chemours Company beats Element Solutions Inc on 7 of the 13 factors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.