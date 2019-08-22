The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Reaches $39.34 52-Week High; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Sentiment Is 1.3

The stock of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) hit a new 52-week high and has $40.91 target or 4.00% above today’s $39.34 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.19 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $40.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $47.68 million more. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 329,513 shares traded or 91.58% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C

Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 73 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 56 sold and decreased positions in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 59.63 million shares, up from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brookline Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 60 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 52,210 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for 92,360 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 3.74 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,651 shares.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.45 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,874 activity. The insider Cugine Joseph M. bought 905 shares worth $29,874.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Parametric Assoc Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability reported 1.34 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,669 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 8,615 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability invested in 3.83 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Ftb has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.51M shares. Sei Invests reported 102,325 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 8,428 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv reported 17,180 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 847,992 shares.

The ChefsÂ’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 53.6 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

