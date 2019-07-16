The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) EPS Estimated At $0.31; HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS TOKYO ORDINARY (HKUOF) Shorts Increased By 27.84%

HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC TOKYO ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HKUOF) had an increase of 27.84% in short interest. HKUOF’s SI was 711,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.84% from 556,300 shares previously. It closed at $14.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CHEF’s profit would be $9.28M giving it 28.33 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.’s analysts see 520.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 63,396 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of marketing and communications services to advertisers, media companies, and content holders in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. It offers planning, production, marketing, public relations, and other services related to the presentation of advertising in various media, such as newspapers, magazines, radio, television, and digital media. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides brand development, brand building, sales promotion, and customer management services, as well as plans animation programs and live events.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 49.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $60,301 activity. $29,874 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were bought by Cugine Joseph M.. Lecouras Patricia sold 2,500 shares worth $90,175.