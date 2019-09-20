The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) and AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) and AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food Wholesale industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. 34 0.80 N/A 0.71 51.22 AMCON Distributing Company 91 0.05 N/A 6.06 16.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. and AMCON Distributing Company. AMCON Distributing Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. and AMCON Distributing Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 2.8% AMCON Distributing Company 0.00% 6.8% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta means The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, AMCON Distributing Company has a -0.25 beta which is 125.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AMCON Distributing Company’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. AMCON Distributing Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.4% of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of AMCON Distributing Company are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% are The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.86% of AMCON Distributing Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. 5.04% 7.42% 8.83% 12.15% 34.82% 14.04% AMCON Distributing Company 7.45% 3.9% 5.46% 16.62% 8.73% -1.79%

For the past year The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance while AMCON Distributing Company has -1.79% weaker performance.

Summary

AMCON Distributing Company beats The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and gas stations; and institutional customers comprising restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. It operates 16 retail health food stores, including 6 stores under the name of ChamberlinÂ’s Market & CafÃ© in Florida; and 10 stores under the name of AkinÂ’s Natural Foods Market in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.