The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (TS) Shorts Up By 2.44%

Analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. CHEF’s profit would be $9.28 million giving it 28.90 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc.’s analysts see 520.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 78,845 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD

Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS) had an increase of 2.44% in short interest. TS’s SI was 8.65M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.44% from 8.44M shares previously. With 2.53M avg volume, 3 days are for Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TS)’s short sellers to cover TS’s short positions. The SI to Tenaris S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.71%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 2.09 million shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the gas and oil industry, and other industrial applications. The company has market cap of $14.72 billion. The firm offers products for gas and oil drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices. It has a 16.7 P/E ratio. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $39 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $60,301 activity. $90,175 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were sold by Lecouras Patricia. $29,874 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were bought by Cugine Joseph M..

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes approximately 43,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It has a 50.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,770 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Stifel has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 9,446 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 15,929 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.05% or 144,082 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 124,700 are owned by Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. 23,767 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc reported 230,609 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd reported 295,853 shares.

