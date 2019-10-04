The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 40 2.22 41.15M 2.18 19.79 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 18 0.22 8.89M 1.52 11.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is presently more expensive than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 103,626,290.61% 17.1% 6.7% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 49,609,375.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $45.83, with potential upside of 12.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was less bearish than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats on 14 of the 14 factors RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.