The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 39 2.22 41.15M 2.18 19.79 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Luby’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 104,362,160.79% 17.1% 6.7% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4%

Volatility & Risk

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Luby’s Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Luby’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Luby’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Luby’s Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.83 is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.4% respectively. About 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Luby’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99% Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was less bearish than Luby’s Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Luby’s Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.