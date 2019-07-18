The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.85 N/A 2.18 21.69 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 10 0.67 N/A 0.45 23.50

Table 1 demonstrates The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.9%

Risk and Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49.43 is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares and 87.8% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.73% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -1.03% -3.37% 10.88% 8.16% -10.55% 28.8%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has weaker performance than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.