The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.85 N/A 2.18 21.69 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 165 1.32 N/A 9.02 18.46

In table 1 we can see The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.6% 14%

Risk and Volatility

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s consensus target price is $49.43, while its potential upside is 12.47%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is $172.5, which is potential 1.36% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated seems more appealing than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.3%. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -0.69% -0.06% 2.61% -9.71% -9.03% 8.55% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. -0.85% 6.86% -1.47% -1.88% 8.33% 4.21%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was more bullish than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.