The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Comparison side by side

As Restaurants companies, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 44 0.76 N/A 2.18 19.79 Darden Restaurants Inc. 120 1.71 N/A 5.74 21.19

Table 1 highlights The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Darden Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Darden Restaurants Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Darden Restaurants Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7% Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Darden Restaurants Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. Its rival Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 3 1 2.20 Darden Restaurants Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

The upside potential is 14.32% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated with consensus price target of $45.83. Competitively the consensus price target of Darden Restaurants Inc. is $129.5, which is potential 8.65% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated looks more robust than Darden Restaurants Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Darden Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99% Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had bearish trend while Darden Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Darden Restaurants Inc. beats The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.