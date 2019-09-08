The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stake Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Boyar Asset Management Position in Legg Mason (LM) Has Raised by $1.71 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 810,085 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 153.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 803,569 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Have Dropped 23%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Cheesecake Factory Takes Over Sam Foxâ€™s Restaurant Empire: Whatâ€™s Next? – Forbes” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 609 shares. First Tru Lp reported 719,777 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 210,878 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. 38,160 are held by Bridges Inv Management Inc. 6,246 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Ser Grp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 14,899 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 21,100 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 697,544 shares. The New York-based Amer Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Meeder Asset reported 15,337 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,975 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,685 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $97,589 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, August 12.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Plc by 16,600 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 45,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 991 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,686 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Tru owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 814 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 1.43M shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 171,504 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 459,399 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1,106 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 525,377 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 4.06M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 34,191 shares. Natixis accumulated 87,222 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 205,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).