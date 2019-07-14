The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Contrasting side by side

Both The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Charles Schwab Corporation 44 5.12 N/A 2.59 16.53 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 76 1.33 N/A 5.64 14.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Charles Schwab Corporation and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Charles Schwab Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The Charles Schwab Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 1.3% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 50.5% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Charles Schwab Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Charles Schwab Corporation and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 4 4 2.44 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Charles Schwab Corporation has an average price target of $44.11, and a 9.92% upside potential. On the other hand, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 7.07% and its average price target is $91. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Charles Schwab Corporation is looking more favorable than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Charles Schwab Corporation and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares. Comparatively, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Charles Schwab Corporation -6.23% -5.09% -7.05% -10.29% -27.47% 2.91% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -1.96% 11.92% 5.97% 25.79% 17.58% 34.17%

For the past year The Charles Schwab Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors The Charles Schwab Corporation.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.