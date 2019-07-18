The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stock Declined While Theleme Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding by $141.54 Million; Godsey & Gibb Associates Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,422 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 133,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 3.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. The insider SCHWAB CHARLES R sold 250,000 shares worth $11.76 million.

