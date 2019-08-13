The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake Raised by Tuttle Tactical Management Llc; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Raised Its Position by $542,900

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 25,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 76,519 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 50,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 8.49M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,210 shares to 20,342 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,601 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

