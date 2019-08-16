The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake Maintained by Citigroup Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $447,525

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 511.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 812,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 971,762 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55 million, up from 158,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 4.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 19.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,547 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 60,902 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Com holds 1.38M shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Serv has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 177,441 shares. Bluestein R H Co reported 486,803 shares stake. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Lane Limited Liability Com holds 72,282 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43M shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0.02% or 5,540 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ok holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 29,490 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 3.29 million shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Plc reported 295,543 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CY) by 41,800 shares to 47,800 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 60,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,219 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares And stated it has 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 21,278 shares. 1.14M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.98M shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 40,725 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us accumulated 0.29% or 642,554 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 34,805 shares. Cim Mangement Inc owns 10,549 shares. Moreover, Eminence Capital Limited Partnership has 2.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.24M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company has 19,003 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 39,683 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 8.83 million are held by Jackson Square Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 287,133 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc stated it has 0.43% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).