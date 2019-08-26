The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shares Declined While Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Holding by $460,992; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Lowered by $437,784 Its Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,445 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 118,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 10,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 11,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position

