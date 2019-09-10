The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Its Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) Position by $382,720 as Market Valuation Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 3.47M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (AMP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 40,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, down from 43,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.53. About 745,173 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $840.03 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 9,887 shares to 388,803 shares, valued at $48.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 38,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $499.81M for 8.87 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

