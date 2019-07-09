The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position Raised by Old National Bancorp; New South Capital Management Has Raised Multi Color (LABL) Position by $4.02 Million; Share Price Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 82,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,059 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, up from 401,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59M shares traded or 600.53% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL); 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 33,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,432 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 112,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.39B market cap company. It closed at $39.99 lastly. It is down 27.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House holds 3,300 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Principal Fincl Group reported 0.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 90,858 shares. Williams Jones And Lc holds 0.26% or 272,461 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,127 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Co has invested 1.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 90.42 million shares. Sq Advisors Limited Co holds 2.95M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 18,396 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 54,490 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.34% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Evergreen Mngmt Llc accumulated 15,342 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,725 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3. 3,739 shares were sold by Craig Jonathan M., worth $162,946 on Tuesday, January 15.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 30,769 shares to 13,164 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrepid Capital Mgmt reported 24,215 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 30,285 shares. Water Island Cap Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Citigroup has 0% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 90,883 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 13,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board stated it has 12,170 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 5,200 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 164,525 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) for 335,310 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability holds 284,599 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 6,470 are held by Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 10,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William Company Il stated it has 4,651 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $129.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 54,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).