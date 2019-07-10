The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position Held by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; Indus Capital Partners Stake in Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Upped by $494,000 as Share Value Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 323,753 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS CASH BURN OF $100 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 04/04/2018 – Embraer Escapes Class-Action Suit; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 47,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.00 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. Craig Jonathan M. had sold 3,739 shares worth $162,946. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

