The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding Maintained by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holding in Celgene (CELG) Raised by $1.13 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,010 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 66,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69 million shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares to 82,057 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 11,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

