The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding Held by Harris Associates L P; Tremblant Capital Group Increased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $1.42 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 15.39M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657.89 million, up from 13.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 378,192 shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 131,045 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 14,840 shares to 587,621 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 413,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,800 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Parkwood Lc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.1% or 276,295 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 133,396 shares. First Personal Fin holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 825 shares. The California-based Private Asset has invested 0.68% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 229,643 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 187,749 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 25,550 were accumulated by Asset Management. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.12% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Caprock Group has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 438 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 884,342 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weiss Multi reported 170,385 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 106,696 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 13,091 shares. 18.27 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Maverick accumulated 0.01% or 13,130 shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Co reported 90,800 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5,455 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability has 9,768 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Montecito State Bank owns 12,335 shares.