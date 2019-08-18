The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Has Cut Stake by $141.54 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Woodstock Has Upped Holding by $658,803 as Share Value Declined

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 5,433 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,729 shares. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 133,919 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 21,230 shares. 277,609 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. 308,238 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Alabama-based Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Investors reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Williams Jones Assocs invested in 21,312 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 10,179 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B accumulated 6,817 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,390 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com holds 709 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.